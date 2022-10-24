Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $596,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $16.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

