Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $7.77 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000. CME Group comprises about 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

Shares of CME traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.83. 28,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

