Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $6.42 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. Hershey makes up about 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,103. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.