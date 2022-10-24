Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,000. Mastercard accounts for about 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $305.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. The firm has a market cap of $295.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.