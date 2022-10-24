Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 432,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.49. 414,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,768. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

