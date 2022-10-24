Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.93. 82,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,885,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 11.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of -0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.