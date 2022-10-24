Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.93. 82,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,885,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

