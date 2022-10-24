Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.22

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $91.89 million and approximately $365,664.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

