Gateway Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.67 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00014841 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.67 million and $931,850.00 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,481.96 or 0.28366366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011079 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.88599291 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $959,943.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

