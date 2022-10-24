Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

