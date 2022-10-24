Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.50. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
