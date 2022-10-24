General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

