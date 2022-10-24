Genesis Vision Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $794,043.35 and $143.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.75 or 0.28455764 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011114 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.