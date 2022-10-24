Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

