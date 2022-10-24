Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 0.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 132,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,065,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Genprex Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.29.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

