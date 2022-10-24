Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 0.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 132,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,065,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Genprex Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.29.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.