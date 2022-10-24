GensoKishi Metaverse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $668,178.00 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $379.47 million and approximately $668,178.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

