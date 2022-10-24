Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.03.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.75. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

