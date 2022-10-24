GICTrade Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.56 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $91.56 million and $38,982.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92630963 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47,741.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

