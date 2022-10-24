Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 1.7%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 15,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 139,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Giga Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

