Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.98

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$381.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 million. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Cuts Dividend

Global Water Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 101.38%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

