Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 689,754 shares.The stock last traded at $66.55 and had previously closed at $68.07.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

