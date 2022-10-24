Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.13.
GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Globant Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $172.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.36. Globant has a 52-week low of $158.86 and a 52-week high of $354.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
