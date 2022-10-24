Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.13.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $172.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.36. Globant has a 52-week low of $158.86 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.