Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.03 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $112.95 or 0.00584227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $291.36 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

