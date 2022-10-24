GogolCoin Price Hits $0.18 (GOL)

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, GogolCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GogolCoin has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $641,078.00 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.10 or 0.28399578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011092 BTC.

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

