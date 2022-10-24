Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Golden Share Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.60.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

