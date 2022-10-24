Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

