Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.84.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
