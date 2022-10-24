Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.