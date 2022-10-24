Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 188,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 162,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

FOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

