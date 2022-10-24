Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $26.26. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 35 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 78,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

