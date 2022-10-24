Greenland Minerals (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 1st

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenland Minerals Trading Up 9.4 %

Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

