Greycroft LP Sells 1,656,599 Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Greycroft LP reduced its position in shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,599 shares during the quarter. Boxed comprises about 0.4% of Greycroft LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greycroft LP owned approximately 0.47% of Boxed worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Boxed to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Boxed Price Performance

NYSE BOXD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 3,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Boxed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

Featured Stories

