Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €8.00 at Barclays

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €16.00 ($16.33) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,458. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after buying an additional 871,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

