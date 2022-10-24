Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 52,609 shares.The stock last traded at $145.71 and had previously closed at $141.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

