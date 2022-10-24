Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 52,609 shares.The stock last traded at $145.71 and had previously closed at $141.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Articles
