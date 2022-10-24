Guggenheim Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $82.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,138. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.