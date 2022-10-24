Guggenheim Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NI. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 65,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

