Guggenheim Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NI. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.
NiSource Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 65,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.
Institutional Trading of NiSource
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.