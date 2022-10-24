Guggenheim Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $48.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $56.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

