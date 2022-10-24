Guggenheim Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $57.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $54.51. 22,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,536. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

