Guggenheim Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $99.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NEE traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $73.09. 201,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454,437. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

