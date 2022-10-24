Guggenheim Trims Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Target Price to $40.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.51. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

