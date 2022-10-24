Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $219.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

