Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,542 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 36.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,421.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

