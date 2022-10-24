Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €158.80 ($162.04) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €153.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.78.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

