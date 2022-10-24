Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,185.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $15.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.