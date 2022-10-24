Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

BIIB stock opened at $267.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

