Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

