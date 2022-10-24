Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,011,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,864 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

AEP stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

