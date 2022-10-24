Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

EA stock opened at $124.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.