Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.