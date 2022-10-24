HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.43.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,564. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average of $204.94.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

