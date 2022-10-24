Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hello Group by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

