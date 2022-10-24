HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

