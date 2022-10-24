Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.12-$1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 917,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hexcel by 199.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.